//Arrest made in attempted Valdosta bank robbery

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 32-year-old man was arrested after attempting to rob a Bank of America location in Valdosta.

Release:

Arrested: Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, African American male, 32 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 5, 2022, at approximately 10:57 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to Bank of America, 3030 North Patterson Street, after an employee called E911 to report a possible robbery in progress. The employee told the E911 dispatcher that the offender, later identified as Rahmaan Ishmell Kates, 32-years-of age, had presented a note to one of the bank tellers demanding money. Kates did not show a weapon at the time of the robbery. The employee provided a precise description of Kates, and advised the E911 dispatcher that he was walking out the front door. Officers and Lowndes County Deputies arrived on the scene within two minutes of the call being dispatched. A Lowndes County Deputy immediately made contact with Kates, while he was in the 2400 block of North Oak Street, and took him into custody.

Kates was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being charged with robbery by intimidation (felony). He also had an active arrest warrant out of Lakeland, Georgia, which was not related to this case.

There were no reported injuries during the incident.

“This was incredible work by the bank employee, to get out such detailed information during a stressful time. Because of this information, the offender was arrested quickly. We appreciate the response and assistance from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.” Said, Chief Leslie Manahan