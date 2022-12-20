//All-Star game gives seniors opportunity to fulfill dreams

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The 2022 East-West All-Star Football Game War of the Border will be hosted by the members of the Valdosta Wildcats coaching staff.

Release:

Members of the Valdosta Wildcats coaching staff proudly announce the 2022 East-West All-Star Football Game, War of the Border. The game will be held on Friday, December 16 at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium with an 8:00 pm kickoff. All tickets will be sold at the gate for $10.

The War of the Border coaching staff hosts this event to present another opportunity for high school seniors to fulfill their dreams of playing football at the next level. This should be a night to remember and a special way to end these players’ senior season.