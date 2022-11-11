//Wiregrass participates in GA-AIM coalition grant

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will participate in the Build Back Better Regional Challenge Grant.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is one of several technical colleges in Georgia that will participate in phase II funded by the Build Back Better Regional Challenge, the Georgia AI Manufacturing (GA-AIM) coalition. This grant will address the ongoing systemic U.S. supply chain challenges through industry-driven workforce training, incubation and innovation, and strategic alignment among coalition members and industry partners.

As part of the GA-AIM consortium, Project 2A: Technical Workforce Development (TWD) will establish an AI manufacturing technologies workforce talent pipeline to support the growth of well-paying jobs for Georgians in diverse and rural communities. The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) project will introduce more technical skills into rural areas, improving opportunities for further industry investment. The AI program graduates will have exit points that will lead directly to meaningful careers in the industry or provide for the continuation of education and higher degree attainment through articulation agreements among GA-AIM members.

Wiregrass has been awarded funding for Phase II. The college will be part of the TWD project which will launch AI manufacturing studios and create rural innovation incubators. “Wiregrass is excited to be part of this project that will directly impact the 11 counties that we serve here in South Georgia,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. “Wiregrass’s award will help support one incubator project and staff, and allow us to work closely with our K-12 partners”.

Wiregrass is waiving application fees during No Fee November. Future students can apply online at Wiregrass.edu; Spring Semester classes begin on January 9, 2023.