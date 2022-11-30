//Wiregrass Board of Directors receive 100% certification

Share with friends

Photo l- r: TCSG Commissioner Greg Dozier, Dr. Rodney Green, Lowndes County; Phaydra Crews, Lowndes County, Ryan Degner, 2022 TCSG and Wiregrass GOAL Winner; Lisa Sumner, Berrien County; Amanda Ramshead, Cook County; DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass President; Dr. Joi Williams, Cook County; Dr. Mark Sutton. Ben Hill/Wilcox Counties; Matt Seale, Irwin County; and Adie Shimandle, TCDA Director.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors were recently 100% certified after participating in a series of leadership training.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is excited to announce the College’s Board of Directors are 100% certified. New members of the Board who recently received certification include; Lisa Sumner, Berrien County; Phaydra Crews, Lowndes County; Dr. Rodney Green, Lowndes County; Dr. Joi Williams, Cook County; Amanda Ramshead, Cook County; and Matt Seale, Irwin County. The Board recently traveled to Savannah for the 2022 Technical College Directors Association (TCDA) and Technical College Foundation Association (TCFA) Leadership Conference. To become TCDA certified, board members must participate in a series of workshops, elective conference sessions, and attend a state board meeting.

Other board members include Chair Sue Lane Hughes, Coffee County; Joe Brownlee, Lowndes County; Bradfield Shealy, Brooks County; Ronald Dean, Lanier County; Dr. Mark Sutton, Ben Hill and Wilcox Counties; and Alfalene Walker, Coffee County. The board meetings are every third Thursday of the month at noon. The Board of Directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy. To learn more about Wiregrass Tech and the programs and opportunities offered visit the college’s website at www.Wiregrass.edu.