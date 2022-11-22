//WGTC Corks and Forks raises $9,000 for students

Share with friends

Photo: Wiregrass Corks and Forks and reverse raffle top prize winner of $5,000 was Mike and Teresa Gudely. Mike is pictured with Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. The money raised at the fundraising event will benefit student scholarships and program assistance.

VALDOSTA – The Corks and Forks fundraiser event raised $9,000 to provide Wiregrass student scholarships and program assistance.

Release:

The popular Corks and Forks fundraiser event was held for the first time on the Wiregrass Campus, Thursday, November 3. The event raised $9,000 that will provide student scholarships and program assistance for the College. Guests sampled gourmet food from a great lineup of local chefs: Chef Big Nick Harden with Big Nick’s BBQ, Soul Food, and Wings; Chef Mitchell Pitts and Hunter Wills with Wiregrass Culinary Arts; Stanley Cox owner of 306 North and Covington’s; Keith and Ashley Sirmans of Jack’s Chophouse; and Chef Mikki Hudson with Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering. Each small plate was paired with wine for guests to enjoy. Guests who purchased tickets were placed in a Reverse Raffle for $5,000. Mike and Teresa Gudely were the winners of the Reverse Raffle. Runner-up prizes included a half-day fishing trip from Live Oak Plantation in Adel, Georgia, and a Steel’s Jewelry $1,000 certificate

For more information on how you can support the Wiregrass Foundation South, contact Crissy Staley at 229-333-2124 or visit Wiregrass.edu.