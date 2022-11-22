//VPD seeks donations for Shop With A Cop

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VPD is asking the local community for monetary donation to support a child in need experience shopping with a cop.

Release:

The Valdosta Police Department is asking the local community to support a needy child by making a monetary donation to the Shop With A Cop and Police Santa programs. Donations will help a local child participate in a holiday gift-purchasing experience making the season a little brighter.

To make a donation, contact Officer Randall Hancock at 229-292-7785 or rhancock@valdostacity.com.