//Valdosta man attacks a female with a crowbar

VALDOSTA – A 24-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested after assaulting a female with a crowbar and breaking her cell phone.

Release:

Arrested: Kevin Brown, African American male, 24 years of age, Valdosta resident

On November 22, 2022, at approximately 3:52 pm., several Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 200 block of North Troup Street, after a citizen called E911 to report that a male was assaulting a female with a crowbar. The citizen provided a detailed description of the offender, later identified as Kevin Brown, 24 years of age. When officers arrived on the scene, they immediately located Brown and isolated him away from the female victim. The victim told officers that Brown had struck her in the head with a crowbar and that he had broken her cell phone. The victim had visible injuries that were consistent with the allegation of the assault. Officers also located a crowbar and broken cell phone in Brown’s possession.

After officers placed Brown in handcuffs, he began to physically attempt to pull away and tried to run from officers. As the officers tried to control Brown to get him into a patrol vehicle, he kicked an officer in the chest and broke the officer’s body camera. Officers had to physically struggle with Brown to get him into a patrol vehicle.

Brown was transported to Lowndes County Jail and he has been charged with:

Aggravated assault-family violence-felony;

Obstruction of an officer-felony;

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor; and

Criminal trespass-misdemeanor.

The case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

If anyone has any additional information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-242-2606.