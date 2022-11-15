//Valdosta Christmas Tree Lighting kicks off holiday season

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes County community is invited to the annual Christmas Tree Lighting to kick of the holiday season.

The Valdosta-Lowndes community is invited to join the City of Valdosta’s Mayor, Scott James Matheson, and Lowndes County’s Chairman, Bill Slaughter, for the annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at Unity Park Amphitheater, located at 301 East Central Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.

This event is a partnership with the City of Valdosta and Lowndes County. People of all ages are welcome to participate. There will be a special visit from Santa Clause, sponsored by Valdosta Main Street, following the lighting of the fully decorated Christmas tree.

“The Tree Lighting ceremony is a wonderful way for our community to come together and celebrate the holidays,” said Mayor Matheson. “It is a symbol of us uniting together and connecting with loved ones, and we are excited to partner again to do this with our friends in Lowndes County.”

“The Christmas tree lighting ceremony serves as a great opportunity to bring the community together and celebrate the most wonderful time of the year. We are excited to continue this joint community Christmas ceremony with the City of Valdosta and kick off the Christmas season,” Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter said.

Citizens are encouraged to stay after the Christmas tree lighting at Unity Park for family movie night featuring the 30th anniversary of a classic Christmas movie hosted by VLPRA and Main Street! Food trucks will be set up in the customer service parking lot.

The shops and restaurants will be staying open late for Friday after 5! Stroll down beautiful Downtown Valdosta and enjoy the stunning window displays and Christmas decorations, and listen to live music while shopping & dining in your favorite stores

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, citizens are invited back downtown to enjoy the Greater Valdosta Community Christmas Parade at 6:00 p.m. The theme for this event is “Holiday Cards.” The parade will begin at Woodrow Wilson Drive, proceed down N. Patterson Street, and conclude at the Department of Health Building in Downtown Valdosta. The creative holiday floats will be judged on overall appearance, special effects, creativity, quality, and theme use.