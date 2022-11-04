//Valdosta artists featured in new exhibits at Turner Center

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts hosts a new exhibits gallery opening reception featuring local artist’s work.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host its opening reception for new exhibits on Mon., Nov. 7, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at 527 N. Patterson Street. The gallery opening features the work of Annette Crosby – “Local Color”; Kelly Call – “Local Color”; and Tom Powell – “It’s A Wonderful “Second” Life.” Admission is free and open to the public.

The Turner Center will feature Annette Crosby’s “Local Color” in an art exhibition.

Annette Crosby is a Valdosta local who has steadily pursued art. She carries awards in regional and national juried competitions and has participated in exhibits with invitational solo and group shows. Her work is treasured in numerous public and private collections and has been published in The Palette Magazine, Southern Living Magazine,and other publications in the South Georgia area. She can regularly be found at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts, where she is currently artist-in-residence.

The Turner Center will feature Kelly Call’s “Local Color” in an art exhibition.

Kelly Call is a Valdosta local who will exhibit a collection of her abstract artwork.

The Turner Center will feature Tom Powell’s “It’s A Wonderful “Second” Life.” in an art exhibition.

Tom Powell’s history in wood turning began with two uncles who were experienced in the craft, and his journey in the field began at the age of 12. Powell is now a full-time professional wood turner and finds great pleasure in passing along his knowledge to others by teaching apprentices. He states “It’s a wonderful craft that I feel is making a comeback, and I’m very proud to be a part of facilitating the next generation of wood turners.” While Powell sells his pieces to continue funding his work, he also loves to support various charities and has donated several high-end pieces.

All exhibits will remain open in the galleries for the public’s enjoyment through Wednesday, January 4, 2023. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make those arrangements.