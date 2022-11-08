//Two arrested for Valdosta burglary

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Two Valdosta residents were arrested after a 911 call led police to a burglary on West Hill Avenue.

Arrested: Gadsden, Xavier M, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested: Cotto, Ramon, African American male, 59 years of age, Valdosta resident

On November 4, 2022, at approximately 8 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to 1342 West Hill Avenue after E911 received a call of a burglary in progress at the business. Upon arrival, officers observed the two suspects, later identified as Xavier Gadsden and Ramon Cotto leaving the scene in a U-Haul box truck. When the officers stopped the vehicle, Gadsden fled on foot. After a short foot pursuit, he was apprehended. Cotto was detained on the scene by another officer.

The investigation revealed Gadsden and Cotto entered the business while it was closed and stole building materials valued at over $5000. All stolen items were recovered and returned to the rightful owner.

Gadsden was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he has been charged with:

Burglary-felony; and

Obstruction-misdemeanor.

Cotto was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he was charged with:

Burglary-felony.

“The complainant was able to describe what he was witnessing, which allowed officers to quickly locate and arrest these to offenders.” Said Captain Scottie Johns.