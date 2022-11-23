//PSST earns 28 Broadway World Award nominations

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Peach State Summer Theatre’s 2022 season has earned 28 nomination for the Broadway World Tallahassee Awards.

Peach State Summer Theatre’s 2022 season — “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show,” “Sister Act,” and Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella” — has earned a total of 28 nominations across 11 categories of the 2022 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards.

Now it’s up to fans, friends, and family to decide who will win. Voting continues through Dec. 31 at https://tinyurl.com/2022BroadwayWorld. Winners will be announced January 2023.

PSST is nominated in the following categories:

Best Musical — “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show”

Best Musical — “Sister Act”

Best Ensemble Performance — “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show”

Best Performer in a Musical — Jaymyria Etienne, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show”

Best Performer in a Musical — Justin E. Parker, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show”

Best Performer in a Musical — Rachel Gubow, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Best Performer in a Musical — Rebekah Tyson, “Sister Act”

Best Performer in a Musical — Shane Frampton Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical — Carol Mikkelson, “Sister Act”

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical — Christian Paris, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical — David Nacio, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical — Henry Thrasher, “Sister Act”

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical — Jackie Ostick, “Sister Act”

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical — Shane Frampton, “Sister Act”

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical — Sydney Archibald, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Best Supporting Performer in a Musical — Yasir Muhammad, “Sister Act”

Best Direction of a Musical — Hank Rion, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Best Direction of a Musical — Hank Rion, “Sister Act”

Best Direction of a Musical — Taavon Gamble, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show”

Best Lighting Design of a Play or Musical — Elie Siegel, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Best Costume Design of a Play or Musical — Christina Johnson, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show”

Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical — Zach Cramer, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show”

Best Sound Design of a Play or Musical — Zach Cramer, “Sister Act”

Best Choreography of a Play or Musical — Sarah Wildes Arnett, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Best Choreography of a Play or Musical — Taavon Gamble, “Sister Act”

Best Music Direction and Orchestra Performance — David Springfield, “Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show”

Best Music Direction and Orchestra Performance — David Springfield, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella”

Favorite Local Theatre

“I am beyond excited and so proud of our 2022 PSST company,” said Hank Rion, artistic director. “They deserve every nomination. This company of 61 defied all expectations and presented three amazing shows. The best thing about the awards is PSST was nominated for Favorite Local Theatre, not just in Georgia but also in North Florida. This is proving to us how important outreach is to our theatre.”

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST, is Valdosta’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for approximately 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory.

Peach State Summer Theatre started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program was relocated to the university and renamed PSST. The 2020 season was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19. The 2021 season featured a 10-performance run of “The Marvelous Wonderettes: Dream On,” offered both a live studio audience experience and live streaming to audiences at home, and won eight Broadway World Tallahassee Awards. The 2022 season marked the return to three shows.

The Georgia Legislature designated Valdosta State’s summer stock theatre program the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

PSST’s 2023 season features Nickelodeon’s “The SpongeBob Musical,” “Mahala: A Gospel Musical,” and Monty Python’s “Spamalot.”

“We are already getting people calling and emailing about tickets, and we are eight months away from the first performance,” Rion shared. “Our goal is to continue this outreach and present shows that inspire people and get them excited about live theatre. Vote for us, and we will continue to make audiences, new and continuing, excited about PSST.”

Visit www.valdosta.edu/psst for more information.