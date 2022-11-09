//Lowndes and Valdosta schools closed Thursday

Share with friends

Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools will be closed on Thursday do to the threat of inclement weather. The official notices from the county and city are shown below.

UPDATE: Brooks, Echols, Berrien, and Lanier schools will also be closed Thursday.

Lowndes County Schools Release:

Due to the threat of inclement weather and out of an abundance of caution, a decision has been made to close all Lowndes County Schools and system offices tomorrow, Thursday, November 10th.

As always, the safety of our staff and students is our top priority and we appreciate your understanding.

PrimeTime will still be held this afternoon, but will not be held tomorrow.

We urge everyone to use caution and be safe. We look forward to seeing your student back at school on Friday, November 11th. If there are any changes to these plans, we will notify our Viking Family immediately.

Valdosta City Schools Release:

Due to the threat of inclement weather caused by Hurricane Nicole and out of an abundance of caution, a decision has been made to close all Valdosta City Schools and system offices tomorrow, Thursday, November 10.

As always, the safety of our staff and students is our top priority and we appreciate your understanding.

PrimeTime will still be held this afternoon, but will not be held tomorrow.

We urge everyone to use caution and be safe. Should we need to announce additional closures or delays, that will be done after 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 10.