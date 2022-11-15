//LCS selected for GaLEADS evaluation pilot

Share with friends

ATLANTA – The Lowndes County Schools System was selected by the GaDOE to participate in a new teacher evaluation system pilot.

The Georgia Department of Education has selected twelve school districts to participate in the pilot of a new teacher evaluation system intended to emphasize growth and elevate the teaching profession.

The twelve participating districts (listed at the bottom of this release) will pilot the Georgia Leadership and Educator Acceleration and Development System (GaLEADS). This comprehensive educator evaluation system will allow teachers to improve their craft, share strengths, and be recognized for contributions to the profession. In addition, GaLEADS is designed to inform effective instructional practices, promote personalized professional development, and offer teacher leadership pathways.

The ultimate goal of the pilot is to replace the current Teacher Keys Effectiveness System (TKES).

“Our aim is to create a teacher evaluation system that values and elevates educators, instead of devaluing them – recognizing their central and irreplaceable role in student success,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I wish to thank these districts for coming alongside us to pilot a new system that is designed for teacher growth, from beginning teacher to teacher leader – to the benefit of students.”

The GaLEADS pilot districts include rural, urban, and suburban systems of varying sizes, along with a state charter school. All Georgia school districts had the opportunity to apply and were selected based on their readiness to address teacher recruitment and retention, focus on developing school leaders who foster strong instructional practices, and priorities related to strengthening the teacher and leader pipelines.

The pilot districts will begin work this fall in anticipation of the pilot launch in August 2023. GaDOE will distribute funds to provide supplements to all teacher and leader pilot participants.

Listed of Selected School Systems (in alphabetical order)