//Angel Clark wanted by Valdosta police

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police are seeking assistance in locating Angel Clark, considered armed and dangerous, and wanted for aggravated assault. The police are asking that if anyone knows her location, please contact 911.

Release:

Subject wanted: Angel Oriana Clark, African American female, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident

Victim: Robert Reynolds, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident

On October 28, 2022, at approximately 12:15 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to South Georgia Medical Center, after a staff member called E911 to report that a victim had shown up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. Detectives made contact with Robert Reynolds, 22-years-of-age, who was receiving treatment from medical staff. Reynolds told detectives that he was in the 1600 block of Lexington Circle, talking with a female, later identified as Angel Oriana Clark, 26-years-of age. Reynolds told detectives that Clark pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times. Reynolds stated that a citizen stopped and gave him a ride to the hospital.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Clark for the offenses of aggravated assault (felony) and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (felony).

At this time Clark’s location is not know and we are seeking assistance from the public in locating her. She should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows her location, please contact 911.

Reynolds is in stable condition.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department at 229-293-3145.