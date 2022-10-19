//Wiregrass student named 2023 EAGLE student

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces Brooke Cochran from Coffee County as the EAGLE Student of the Year.

Photo: (l-r) Sunset Farm Foods Controller Melanie Skeath, WGTC Adult Education Instructor and Nominating Instructor Sandra Scurry, 2023 EAGLE Winner Brooke Cochran, and Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements.

Brooke Cochran of Coffee County has been chosen to represent Wiregrass Georgia Technical College as the 2023 annual Dinah Culbreath Wayne Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education (EAGLE) Student of the Year. EAGLE is a statewide program that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in adult education programs. The award was announced on October 13 at a reception sponsored by the Valdosta Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce and Sunset Farms. This was the 26th annual event to honor an adult education student from Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

The EAGLE Award program is a vital component of the Certified Literate Community Program of Georgia, an umbrella organization that brings all sectors of a community together with literacy providers to map out the best use of resources already available. It also seeks to acquire the additional resources necessary to meet local literacy needs.

Brooke Cochran was nominated by Adult Education Instructor Sandra Scurry. At the reception, Brooke shared her winning speech about her journey to the adult education program at Wiregrass. Brooke has graduated from high school twice. She received her regular high school diploma, but because was home-schooled both she and her mom felt it would be best if she also obtained her GED. On April 18 she faced her fears and re-tested for her GED Math. “Math was the only subject I did not pass on the first attempt,” shared Brooke. “I could do all the work in class, but testing anxiety hit me like a freight train every time I sat down to test.” Test anxiety is nothing new for Brooke, she has battled this ever since middle school and even described it as a monstrous hurdle. Months have passed since her re-test last April and Brooke now stands proudly to share that she did pass and has earned her GED. She is currently enrolled as a college student in general studies at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College with dreams to become a speech pathologist one day.

The finalists, including the winner, are Brooke Cochran (Coffee County) nominated by Sandra Scurry, Kinely Frazier (Ben Hill County), Jordan Jolly (Berrien County), and Gitthaim Melendez (Lowndes County). The Adult Education program at Wiregrass is currently accepting new students. The program’s basic skills classes are free and available at sites throughout the college’s eleven-county service area. To learn more email adulteducationservices@wiregrass.edu.