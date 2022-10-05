//VSU hosts The Haunted Trail for adults

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU’s Campus Recreation hosts The Haunted Trail for adults at the CORE Challenge Course to benefit student learning opportunities.

Campus Recreation presents The Haunted Trail from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Oct. 14-15, 21-22, and 28-29 at Valdosta State University’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences (CORE) Challenge Course.

Due to the intense nature of this experience, The Haunted Trail is not appropriate for young children.

“Those who are brave enough will immerse themselves in a suspenseful, fictional storyline about the cryptic, dark, and as rumor has it, haunted woods right behind our very own university,” event organizers say. “Everyone who comes for the thrills will leave with the chills.”

Admission is $10 per person at The Haunted Trail on event nights. This thrilling experience is open to the general public. It is half a mile in length, and guests are encouraged to wear athletic shoes and insect repellant.

The Haunted Trail is staffed by VSU volunteers who are committed to making the Halloween season a memorable one for all who dare to enter. All proceeds benefit experiential learning opportunities for students.

VSU’s Center for Outdoor Recreational Experiences is located behind the Student Recreation Center at 1300 Sustella Ave. Parking is available in this area, as well as across the street in the large Oak Street lot. Guests must register before entering the experience at the Red Cross Training Room on the first floor of the Sustella Avenue parking deck.

Contact Davy Shaw, recreation coordinator, at davshaw@valdosta.edu or Campus Recreation at (229) 333-5898 to learn more.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/student/rec-wellness/campus-recreation/