//VSU honors Distinguished Alumna with award

Photo: Valdosta State University recently honored Dr. Elizabeth Flail with the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distinguished Alumna Award, pictured with Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University honors the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distiguished Alumna Award.

Valdosta State University recently honored Dr. Elizabeth Flail with the 2022 College of Science and Mathematics Distinguished Alumna Award.

“This honor has inspired me to reflect back on my time at VSU and set new goals for my future,” she said.

After earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 2007, with summa cum laude honors, Flail went on to graduate at the top of her class in medical school and complete a residency in emergency medicine at the University of Florida. She joined South Georgia Medical Center’s emergency medicine team eight years ago and currently serves as co-director of SGMC’s Emergency Department and Urgent Care.

As a frontline healthcare worker during the global health crisis known as COVID-19, Flail worked tirelessly to care for the sick and was instrumental in saving the lives of many area citizens. When she saw that her colleagues and other healthcare workers were dealing with burnout from the pandemic, she stepped up to offer reassurance and support, and she worked with SGMC to establish a well-being committee dedicated to improving the quality of life of healthcare providers.

Flail, her husband, and her three children live in Valdosta, Georgia, where they enjoy being active and serving others.

“We are a sports family,” she shared. “My kids are busy with baseball, dance, soccer, tumbling, and volleyball. We enjoy our downtime at Twin Lakes with our dog, Laney. I enjoy running, Heart Rize fitness, and tennis.”

Fail and her family host an annual Coins4Cure fundraiser every September, Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Her son is a cancer survivor, and the family has raised more than $20,000 for CURE, an Atlanta-based nonprofit dedicated to conquering childhood cancer through research while also supporting patients and their families.

Q: What are some highlights from your Valdosta State experience?

A: My fondest memories at VSU are from Greek life. Phi Mu gave me a sense of

family and a resource for community involvement. My greatest achievement was receiving the student leadership award and highest academic achievement award.

Q: What advice do you have for current Valdosta State students? What do you wish someone had told you when you were in college?

A: My advice for students would be to set goals early and make a career plan. When you start college try and imagine where you want to be five to 10 years from now. Use these four years to set a foundation for your future.

I wish someone had told me it’s a marathon not a race. I went straight from college to medical school then residency. No breaks. Youth and time pass quickly, so make sure you take time for personal growth and experiences.

