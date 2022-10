Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The public is invited to come out and support the 7-A Region 1 volleyball tournament hosted by Valdosta High School.

THIS SATURDAY, October 15, 2022! The 7-A Region 1 tournament will be hosted at Valdosta High School. Come out and support!

GAME TIMES – 10:00 AM, 11:30 AM, 1:00 PM and 2:30 PM



Purchase tickets by clicking the link: https://gofan.co/app/events/650174?schoolId=GA7328