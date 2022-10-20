//VHS graduation rate continues to increase

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School’s graduation rate has increased for the sixth year in a row rising to 95.3%.

The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022 Cohort graduation rates for Georgia schools and districts this week. Valdosta High School’s graduation rate has continued to increase, rising to 95.3%, surpassing the state’s graduation rate of 84.1%.

“Valdosta High School continues to see an increase in our graduation rate, this success is directly attributed to the diligent efforts and commitment to student success by our faculty and staff,” said Principal Dr. Janice Richardson. “Our students also deserve credit for this commitment to success. These students have faced unprecedented obstacles since entering high school. Rather than focus on how the ongoing pandemic might negatively impact their educational experience, the Class of 2022 accepted the challenge of beating the odds and rose above everything to achieve one of the highest graduation rates in the history of VHS.”

Valdosta High implements a variety of programs to address the needs of all students. Graduation coaches and additional support staff have been employed to closely monitor the school’s at-risk student population ensuring a quality education is received and progression to graduation is achieved for all students.

“I am extremely proud of the students of Valdosta High School, Valdosta Early College Academy and Horne Learning Center. Additionally, the faculty and staff at each of these schools have proven they are committed to seeing every student succeed,” said Dr. William “Todd” Cason, superintendent for Valdosta City Schools. “Seeing our graduation rate rise to over 11% above the state average is something our entire district can take pride in celebrating.”

How Georgia calculates its graduation rate

Georgia calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is:

The number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by

The number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class

Adjusted Cohort Rate Definition: From the beginning of ninth grade, students who are entering that grade for the first time form a cohort that is subsequently adjusted by adding any students who transfer into the cohort during the next three years and subtracting any students who transfer out.