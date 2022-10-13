//Valdosta man arrested after attempt to take officer’s gun

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old man was arrested after waving down a VPD officer and attempting to take his firearm.

Release:

Arrested: Jamal White, African American male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident

On October 11, 2022, at approximately 5:26 am., a Valdosta Police Officer was traveling in the 2900 block of North Ashley Street when he observed a subject, later identified as Jamal White, 37-year-of-age, walking down the sidewalk with a cane. White waved at the officer in a manner in which the officer thought he needed assistance. The officer pulled up beside White and rolled his passenger window down, asking White if he needed assistance. White immediately told the officer that he wanted his firearm, and then he lunged through the passenger’s side of the vehicle and grabbed the officer’s firearm while it was in the holster. The officer struggled with White, while driving forward in his vehicle. This caused White to fall away from the patrol vehicle.

The officer got out of his vehicle to check on White. White began walking towards the officer, with his cane in his hand and stated, “I want your gun”. The officer ordered White to the ground while pointing his Taser at him, and White complied to his commands. As the officer attempted to detain White, White began to resist and grabbed at the officer’s duty belt again while grabbing at his firearm in his holster. White later told the officer that he was trying to take the officer’s gun to shoot the officer.

Other officers arrived on the scene and White was taken into custody without any further incident. He was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on the following charges:

Removal or attempted removal of a weapon from public official-felony; and

Simple assault.

“This is a great example of why we say there is no such thing as a routine call for an officer. This officer was simply checking on a subject’s well-being, when it quickly changed. We are very fortunate that our officer was not injured.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.