//Lowndes schools enforce clear bag policy for home football games

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools is implementing a clear bag policy for all home football games, effective immediately.

effective October 3, 2022

All fans entering Martin Stadium are required to adhere to this policy. The following bags and items will be permitted:

● Each person may carry in one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl, or EVA no larger than 12” x 6” x 12” OR a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar).

● In addition to one of the clear bags noted above, each person may also carry in a small clutch purse no larger than 4.5” x 6.5”, with or without a handle or strap.

● Additional clothing, coats, jackets, sweaters, towels, and blankets are permitted if carried loosely.

● Small cameras and cell phones are permitted if carried in a person’s pocket or in an approved clear bag or small clutch.

● All bags and items are subject to inspection.

We appreciate our Viking fan’s willingness and cooperation to continue to make Martin Stadium a fun and enjoyable place to spend Friday nights in the fall. See the attached flyer for a detailed list of allowable items.

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, October 4th at 7:00 am at the Lowndes Board of Education. Tickets are $10 each and are available on both sides of the stadium. All seats are reserved seats.

We hope you will join us in cheering on our team! Go Vikings!