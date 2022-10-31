//Local CPA discusses business ethics at VSU

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A local certified public accountant will give a talk on tough ethical business decisions at VSU during Ethics Awareness Week.

Jim Godbee Jr., a local certified public accountant, will discuss the tough ethical decisions often faced in business from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, in Valdosta State University’s Health Sciences and Business Administration Building Auditorium.

Godbee’s talk is presented free of charge by VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration. It is open to anyone who would like to attend.

Godbee holds undergraduate and graduate degrees in accounting from the University of Georgia. He serves as the managing partner for the Valdosta office of Aprio LLP, a multinational accounting and business advisory firm. His visit is part of VSU’s recognition of Ethics Awareness Week, which kicks off Monday, Nov. 7, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 13.

VSU is committed to the highest ethical and professional standards of conduct. This contributes to the university’s success in promoting a culture of excellence, one that fosters student success in and out of the classroom, cultivates an inclusive environment, impacts regional progress across South Georgia, and sustains the institution for generations to come.

Accomplishing these goals demands integrity, accountability, respect, good judgment, and dedication to public service from all members of the VSU community.

Ethics Awareness Week is an annual opportunity to remind VSU faculty, staff, and students of their commitment to an ethical culture and their shared ethical values and expectations.

Visit https://www.valdosta.edu/administration/audit/ethics-week/activities.php for a complete list of Ethics Week activities.

VSU’s Health Sciences and Business Administration Building is located on the Rea and Lillian Steele North Campus, at the intersection of Pendleton Drive and Patterson Street.