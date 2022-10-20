//Battle of the Badges winner announced

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive.

The Valdosta Police Department overtook the Valdosta Fire Department in the final hours to win the annual Battle of the Badges Community Blood Drive on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. The friendly competition, open to the public, seeks to aid LifeSouth in its life-saving efforts. The winner earns bragging rights and a trophy. This year LifeSouth provided a large trophy about three feet tall.

But the entire community was the actual winner because the blood collected from donors directly serves the needs of patients within Valdosta at South Georgia Medical Center. LifeSouth is a community-based blood supplier that ensures local blood donations are supplied to local hospitals.

This year’s donations impacted 172 lives making LifeSouth and the recipients of the donations the true winners. A big thank you to everyone who donated!