//Wiregrass addresses adult literacy crisis

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is part of a national network of organizations that are working to end the adult literacy crisis.

Release:

The week of September 19-22, 2022 will mark Georgia’s annual Adult Education and Family Literacy Week to remind us all that reading, writing, and basic math remain an elusive target for 36 million adults nationwide, including many in our community. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is part of a national network of organizations that are working to end the adult literacy crisis.

According to ProLiteracy, the leading membership organization advancing the cause of adult literacy and basic education in the nation, more than 36 million adults in the United States lack the most basic literacy skills, and 15 percent of Americans without a diploma don’t have jobs. Kelly Peacock, Dean for Adult Education Services at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College states, “Literacy helps families be healthier and safer and provides people sustainable opportunities to support themselves through work, contributing ultimately to the economic growth of our region. Locally, Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Adult Education program offers free GED preparation, HiSET Preparation, and English as a Second Language classes to those who would like to improve their literacy.” In the eleven counties, Wiregrass serves 163 students who received their high school equivalency diploma in the 2021-2022 school year.

For more information on Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Adult Education Services, call 229-333-2123, 229-468-2272, 229-468-2263, or visit www.wiregrass.edu/adulted.