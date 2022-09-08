//VSU faculty, staff honored with Excellence Award

Share with friends

Photo: (left to right) Dr. Zulal Denaux, Presidential Excellence Award for Research; Dr. Meagan Arrastia-Chisholm, Presidential Excellence Award for Scholarship of Teaching and Learning; Dr. Roy Copeland, Presidential Excellence Award for Service; Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU; Dr. Cori Crews, Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching; Brenda Beasley, Presidential Excellence Award for Classified Staff; and Shana Yorkey, Presidential Excellence Award for Classified Staff.

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University faculty and staff members were honored with the 2022 Presidential Excellence Award.

Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of Valdosta State University, recently honored five faculty members and two staff members with a 2022 Presidential Excellence Award.

The Presidential Excellence Award for faculty is an annual tradition at VSU, one that recognizes the diverse talents and contributions of the university’s innovative and active faculty. Awards are given for excellence in teaching, research, service, online teaching, and scholarship of teaching and learning.

Dr. Barbara Radcliffe, Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching

Dr. Barbara Radcliffe, Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching, and Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU.

Dr. Barbara Radcliffe joined the VSU faculty in 2010 and currently serves as an associate professor in the Department of Teacher Education in the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services.

Radcliffe is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching. This award recognizes a faculty member who employs innovative teaching strategies and demonstrates a strong commitment to student success.

Dr. Zulal Denaux, Presidential Excellence Award for Research

Dr. Zulal Denaux joined the VSU faculty in 2002 and currently serves as a professor of economics in the Department of Economics, Finance, and Healthcare Administration. She also coordinates international programs for the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration.

Denaux is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Research. This award recognizes a faculty member with a strong record of creative scholarship.

Dr. Roy Copeland, Presidential Excellence Award for Service

Dr. Roy Copeland joined the faculty of VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration in 2012 and currently serves as a professor of business law in the Department of Accounting, while also maintaining a private law practice. He previously taught in the university’s former College of Arts and Sciences.

Copeland is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Service. This award recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated a strong and consistent commitment to service at VSU and to the community.

Dr. Meagan Arrastia-Chisholm, Presidential Excellence Award for Scholarship of Teaching and Learning

Dr. Meagan Arrastia-Chisholm joined the VSU faculty in 2015 and currently serves as an associate professor of educational psychology in the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services’ Department of Human Services. She also serves as an associate professional counselor in the campus-based Counseling Center.

Arrastia-Chisholm is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Scholarship of Teaching and Learning. This award recognizes a faculty member who produces innovative scholarly work on the science of teaching and learning and regularly contributes new questions and knowledge on the subject.

Dr. Cori Crews, Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching

Dr. Cori Crews joined the VSU faculty in 2017 and currently serves as an associate professor of accounting in the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration’s Department of Accounting.

Crews is the recipient of the Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching. This award recognizes a faculty member who demonstrates a strong commitment to quality online teaching and learning, employs innovative online teaching practices, and develops rapport with individual learners in and beyond the virtual classroom.

The Presidential Excellence Award for staff is also an annual tradition at VSU, one that recognizes the high standards of service, initiative, reliability, professional attitude, exemplary job performance, and leadership of the university’s dedicated staff.

Brenda Beasley, Presidential Excellence Award for Classified Staff

Brenda Beasley joined the VSU staff in 2000 and currently serves as assistant director of orientation for the Office of Student Transitions and the Division of Student Success. She is the recipient of the Presidential Award for Classified Staff.

Shana Yorkey, Presidential Excellence Award for Classified Staff

Shana Yorkey joined the VSU staff in 1993 and currently serves as chief budget officer in the Division of Finance and Administration’s Office of Budget and Payroll Services. She also serves as a member of the University System of Georgia’s Budget Issues Committee. She is the recipient of the Presidential Award for Classified Staff.

Visit https://bit.ly/2022VSUExcellenceAwards to learn more about VSU’s 2022 Presidential Excellence Award winners, how they achieve excellence, and advice they have for others who wish to do the same.