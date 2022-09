Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VPD will host a “Community Day” event to provide an opportunity for the community and local police officers to meet.

In conjunction with the 2022 National Faith & Blue Weekend, the Valdosta Police Department will host a “Community Day” weekend event on October 8th from 10 am – 2 pm. The event gives the community and local police officers the opportunity to meet.

