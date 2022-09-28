//VPD make arrest following suspicious vehicle report

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Brooks County resident was arrested in Valdosta for multiple charges after police were called to a suspicious vehicle.

Release:

Arrested: Marcus Stroud, African American male, 37 years of age, Brooks County resident

On September 24, 2022, at approximately 9:58 am., Valdosta Patrol Officers responded to the area of the 1400 block of North Troup Street, after a citizen called E911 to report a suspicious vehicle behind a building. As officers were responding, they received information that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Brooks County.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Marcus Stroud and a passenger inside the vehicle. Due to the vehicle being reported stolen, both Stroud and the passenger were detained without incident. While speaking with Stroud, officers found out that he had several outstanding arrest warrants. Officers also found a baggie of cocaine and smoking devices on Stroud.

Stroud was transported to Lowndes County Jail for possession of a schedule I substance (felony), possession of drug-related objects (misdemeanor), and seven other active arrest warrants, not related to this case.

At this time the possession of the stolen vehicle is still under investigation and further charges may be pending. The passenger was released on the scene.