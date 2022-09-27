//Vikings vs Wildcats ticket information available

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Ticket information is available for the Winnersville Classic between the Lowndes Vikings and Valdosta Wildcats.

Our Vikings will have an open week before beginning region play on October 7 when we host Valdosta High in a Region 1-7A game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

Tickets for this game will be sold in accordance with the Viking Athletic Department Ticket Priority Policy. The ticket office will be closed the week of September 26. Tickets will not go on sale until the week of the game.

On Monday night, October 3, tickets will be sold to Viking Touchdown Club members according to their priority. These tickets may be purchased at the Touchdown Club meeting held in the back room of the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant beginning at 5:30 pm. Fans who were members as of the September 19 meeting may purchase tickets. The Touchdown Club is still accepting memberships but members joining after September 19, will not have a ticket priority for this game.

Also on Monday night, October 3, season ticket holders may purchase additional tickets for this game. They can purchase the number of reserved seats they hold at Martin Stadium. These tickets can be purchased at the tickets office beginning at approximately 7:30 pm.

All unsold tickets will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday morning, October 4, at 7:00 am. These tickets will be sold at the ticket office located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Valdosta will receive their allotment of tickets and will sell according to their ticket priority.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!