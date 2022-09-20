//Vikings take on Rams during Military Appreciation

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Tickets are currently on sale as the Vikings return home to take on the Grayson Rams during Military Appreciation night.

Our Vikings return home to the friendly confines of the Concrete Palace this week to take on the Grayson Rams from Loganville, GA. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

Friday will be our Military Appreciation night. All active duty and retired military personnel with valid ID will be admitted free on the visitor side of the stadium. This includes the ID holder, one guest, and all school age children.

Tickets for this game are available at the ticket office. Reserved seat tickets are $10 each and are available on both sides of the stadium. All tickets at the gate will be $12 each. Stadium gates will open at 6:30 pm.

Ticket office hours are Monday from 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm; Tuesday 12:30 pm till 3:30 pm; Wednesday – Thursday 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am till 1:00 pm. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings.