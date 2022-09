Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The public is invited to a Valdosta City Schools board hearing on the existing Internet Safety Policy and protection measures.

Release:

A public hearing will be held Thursday, Sept 29, 2022, in the boardroom located at the Valdosta City Schools Board Office at 1204 Williams Street. The hearing will be from 12:00 noon to 1:00 PM and will allow public comment on the existing Internet Safety Policy and protection measures.