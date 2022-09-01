//Valdosta residents can report issues with Click’ N Fix app

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Click’ N Fix app is a tool for residents to report non-emergency issues that need the city’s attention.

Release:

The Valdosta Click’ N Fix app makes it easier for citizens to report non-emergency issues to city staff. Powered by SeeClickFix, the user-friendly tool allows residents to request city departmental services and to report quality of life issues such as potholes, damaged street signs, ordinance violations, and other issues that need attention—conveniently from the city website or any mobile device.

The Valdosta Click’ N Fix app was introduced in 2016. The easy-to-use app employs GPS to recognize a citizen’s location, offers a menu of common conditions to select from, and allows the user to upload pictures or videos to accompany a non-emergency service request. The mobile app may be used for other commonly reported issues such as street maintenance, broken streetlights, damaged trees, overgrown lots, and more.

Once an issue is reported via the app, the user will receive an email acknowledging that the appropriate city staff has received the service request. Citizens may opt to track their reported concerns, comment on the issue, and view and comment on other matters submitted by others.

The SeeClickFix platform also offers a centralized and integrated management system whereby Valdosta officials and staff can engage further with residents, track issues and monitor success.

Citizens should note that Valdosta Click’ N Fix should NOT be used for emergencies. For urgent matters that require immediate attention or a police response, call 9-1-1.

The Valdosta Click’ N Fix app is available at http://www.valdostacity.com/report-a-concern and may also be downloaded from the Android and iPhone mobile app stores. For more information, call Sharah’ Denton, Community Relations and Marketing Manager, at 229-259-3548.