//Valdosta juvenile arrested for stabbing

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta teen has been arrested by the VPD on aggravated assault for stabbing a 12-year-old at a bus stop.

Release:

On September 26, 2022, at approximately 7:17 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 1500 block of McLeod Drive after a citizen called E911 to report that juveniles were fighting at a bus stop. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 12-year-old male with a stab wound to his abdomen. Officers immediately rendered first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Through investigation, detectives determined that several juveniles had been in a physical fight at the bus stop. During the fight, a 15-year-old male juvenile pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim. The 15-year-old juvenile was taken into custody without incident.

Detectives worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice, resulting in the 15-year-old being detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center on the charges of aggravated assault (felony) and possession of a knife during the commission of a crime (felony).

If anyone has any information on this incident, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigations at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.