//Turner Center hosts SCORE Concert Series

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center for the Arts announces the SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series honoring Classical Music Month.

In observance of National Classical Music Month, the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts has announced their 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series, which features four enchanting evenings with acclaimed musicians from around the world. The concerts will take place within the Turner Center art galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street, in Valdosta.

Multi-genre international trumpet soloist JOE BURGSTALLER will kick off the SCORE concert series season.

The season kicks off with Joe Burgstaller on Sept. 13, 2022. Multi-genre international trumpet soloist JOE BURGSTALLER connects with audiences throughout the world with his captivating sound, dazzling virtuosity and engaging personality. Burgstaller tours worldwide as a soloist, as a chamber musician, a crossover artist, a guest orchestral musician, and as a clinician with his groundbreaking masterclasses for all instruments called “Change Your Mind, Change Your Playing®.” Joe Burgstaller is a Yamaha Performing Artist.

Burgstaller was a child prodigy, beginning the cornet at age five. By age 12, he was improvising jazz and soloing with area bands and jazz clubs, and by 15 was the youngest professional in the Virginia Opera Orchestra. He received both his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from Arizona State University (studying with Regents’ Professor David Hickman) and was awarded Arizona State University’s Inaugural “Distinguished Alumnus Award” and the Inaugural “Outstanding Alumnus Award” from Eastern Music Festival.

SCORE is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman. The 2022-2023 SCORE season features two student performances at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on the mornings of each event date, which complement traditional classroom music and art education provided by the local school systems.

Evening concerts take place at 7 p.m. and are offered for $30 per ticket. However, patrons may instead choose to purchase the four-concert season pass for only $100.

“Through this partnership with the Valdosta City Schools System and the grants received, the Turner Center is proud to once again bring every fifth-grader in the Valdosta City Schools through the galleries to view professional classical music performances for free,” said Executive Director Sementha Mathews. “The youth visits will also include gallery and concert etiquette and art education.”

Other concerts for the 2022-2023 SCORE Classical Music Appreciation Concert Series are: Dec. 6, 2022: Roza Tulyaganova, opera; Mar. 2, 2023: Hassan Anderson, oboe; and April 25, 2023: Paolo Schianchi, guitar.

For more information on these concerts and to buy tickets, visit turnercenter.org or call 229.247.2787.