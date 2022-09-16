//Turner Center gallery opens exhibits with reception

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center is hosting a gallery opening reception for multiple art exhibits on Monday, September 19, from 5 to 7 pm.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts’ opening reception is Monday, September 19, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 527 N. Patterson Street. The gallery opening features the work of Walter Hobbs – “For the Love of Mud”; Kenny Nobles – “Exploring South Georgia through My Lens”; and The Florida Artist Group, Inc. – “2022 Juror’s Choice Exhibit.” Admission is free and open to the public.

Walter Hobbs – Hobbs was a ceramic studio artist in Valdosta in the 1970s and was later an artist-in-residence at the Turner Center for the Arts in Valdosta and the Glynn Art Association. Hobbs’ work has been displayed all over the South in several dozen exhibits. He shows and sells his work in almost a dozen galleries and shops throughout Georgia and Florida and is the recipient of numerous arts awards in Georgia and Florida.

Kenny Nobles – is a nature, wildlife and landscape photographer who was born and raised in southeast Georgia. Nobles’ photography reflects the landscapes, lifestyles, hobbies and professions of those living or visiting Coastal Georgia. He also enjoys photographing the wildlife that is native to the area. Nobles’ work has been published in American Bee Journal and other local magazines and newspapers.

Florida Artists Group (FLAG) is Florida’s premier professional-level artist organization

that inspires, celebrates, and promotes the excellence of the state’s finest visual artists.

FLAG exemplifies the highest principles and standards in the visual arts, exhibits, services and educational opportunities for its members and the general public. FLAG enhances the visibility and livelihoods of its artists through its prestigious Annual Symposium and Exhibition, as well as other year-round exhibition and networking events.

All exhibits will remain open in the galleries for the public’s enjoyment through Wednesday, November 2. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make those arrangements.