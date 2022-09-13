//St. John students score above national average in testing

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – St. John students scored higher than the national average in all subjects and grade levels of the Fall 2022 MAP testing.

Release:

Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) recently received results from its Fall 2022 MAP testing. The school conducts testing three times a year, Fall, Winter and Spring, to measure achievement and growth of its students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the areas of math, reading, language usage (second grade through eighth grade) and science (third grade through eighth grade).

Fall 2022 MAP testing results show that SJCS students score higher than the national average in all four areas: math, reading, English/language arts and science for all 31 of the subject and grade level combinations tested.

“I can’t put into words just how proud I am of all of our Eagles in continuing to score higher than their peers nationally in all four subject areas,” said SJCS Principal Vito Pellitteri. “This confirms the dedication our teachers have to provide students with a strong academic foundation, continuing the tradition and reputation SJCS has for developing high achieving students.”

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 2 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, music, band, art and computers as well as religion in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, volleyball, cross country and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.