//Online tickets available for Vikings vs Indians

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes County Vikings will travel to take on the East Coweta Indians this Friday with tickets available on GoFan.

Release:

After enjoying an open week our Vikings return to action this Friday when they travel to Sharpsburg, GA to take on the East Coweta Indians. Kickoff is set for 7:30 pm at Garland Shoemake Memorial Stadium. The stadium is located at 400 Sharpsburg McCollum Road, Sharpsburg, GA 30277

Advanced tickets for this game can be purchased through East Coweta’s GoFan digital option at $10 per ticket (see link below). There will also be a walkup cash option to purchase tickets as well. Stadium gates will open at 5:30 pm.

https://gofan.co/app/events/650015?schoolId=GA4976

On Monday, September 12, the Viking Touchdown Club will meet in the back room of the Smok’n Pig Restaurant beginning at 6:00 pm. The Viking Coaches Show also broadcasts from the restaurant. The Smok’n Pig BBQ Restaurant is located at 4228 North Valdosta Road.

Since all advanced ticket sales are on-line, the Viking Ticket Office will not be open this week. The ticket office will reopen at 12:30 pm on Monday October 19, 2022.

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings!