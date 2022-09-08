//Lowndes Schools and Sherriff’s Department respond to Pine Grove Middle threat

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools and the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office have released a statement on the threat at Pine Grove Middle that led to an evacuation.

Release:

This morning, there was a threat discovered written on the bathroom wall at Pine Grove Middle School. This was handled administratively and with consultation with Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office. Out of an abundance of caution, the building was evacuated and is being searched at this time. Students are safe, and classes will resume as soon as the building has been cleared by LCSO. In addition, Pine Grove Elementary School is on lockdown. LCS administrators and the LCSO are currently on site. “We are thankful we can always count on the expeditious response of the LCSO and appreciate their support. We hold anyone who makes a threat to any of our schools accountable at the highest level. Student and staff safety will always be our top priority. Thank you for entrusting your student in our care,” says Sandra Wilcher, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services.