//LHS hosting Valdosta Probe College Tour

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes High School will host The Valdosta Probe College Tour to provide resources and information for students.

Lowndes High School is excited to host The Valdosta Probe College Tour on Tuesday, September 27 from 6pm-8pm in the LHS gymnasium.

Admission representatives from colleges across the country will be at this event to provide resources and information about admission requirements and programs. This is a GREAT opportunity to jumpstart your plans after high school graduation!

Students planning to attend this event MUST register through gaprobe.org