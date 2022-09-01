//Boomerang paddle from Georgia to Florida

Share with friends

HAHIRA – The Fifth Annual WWALS Boomerang will be a day filled with paddling from Georgia to Florida and back again.

Release:

Paddle down the Withlacoochee River from Georgia three miles into Florida, and back upstream, in the WWALS Boomerang! Canoes, kayaks, and paddle boards are welcome to register starting at 9 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, to be on the water by 10:45 AM. There will be prizes, and food, and drink.

“Bringing the outdoors community together and showcasing the recreational opportunities we have to offer locally, for the fifth year,” said Boomerang mastermind Bobby McKenzie. “You can blaze ahead and take first place overall, or push yourself for a personal achievement on the main course or one of the modified routes. Or just come do a leisurely paddle with like minded outdoor enthusiasts. Remember to make your way back within 2.5 hours.”

Tickets will be on sale soon, $20 online until October 15, then $30 online or at the event. For tickets and everything else, see:

https://wwals.net/pictures/2022-10-22–boomerang

State Line Boat Ramp is at 6461 Madison Highway, Valdosta, GA 31601. Heading south down I-75, take Exit 11, turn west, and keep going until you see the boat ramp sign, then turn right. From Madison, Florida, head up CR 150 until you cross the river, make a U-turn, and head down to the ramp.

Withlacoochee and Little River Water Trail Map Link: https://www.google.com/maps/d/viewer?mid=1n4Q4zSxir_T8o4kdkOCRxeCeOrA&ll=30.934441053240334%2C-83.44650046777343&z=8

Or use this GPS: 30.637844, -83.311149

From either direction, you’ll see a WWALS road sign for State Line Boat Ramp on the Withlacoochee and Little River Water Trail. And down by the boat ramp we have two informational signs: what to see downstream and up, safety, etiquette, etc.

“Elected officials from Florida or Georgia are invited to come say a few words,” said Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman. The course starts in Lowndes County, Georgia, and goes through Brooks County, GA, and Madison and Hamilton Counties, Florida.

Bobby McKenzie added, “”We will have VSU CORE Outdoors and new Outfitter Madison Outpost Adventures once again offering canoe and kayaks for free. So your registration includes free boat rental if you don’t have anything to paddle. Just let us know what you need so we can match you up.”

“Special thanks to Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority (VLPRA), whose park this is,” said WWALS Executive Director Gretchen Quarterman. “We always welcome additional sponsors!”

Nonprofit outfitters and vendors get in free; the for-profit vendor fee is $20.

“We test water quality at State Line Boat Ramp frequently, and Nankin and Knights Ferry and other places upstream, and on Okapilco Creek in Brooks County,” said WWALS Testing Chair Suzy Hall. “Our testers generally sample Thursday to have results Friday before the weekend, and of course the Friday before the Boomerang.”

Shorter courses are available at 2 or 1 miles downstream, so that’s 6, 4, or 2 miles roundtrip. “You don’t even have to race; you can just paddle; just let us know in advance so we’re not waiting for you to cross the Finish line,” said Suwannee Riverkeeper John S. Quarterman.

About WWALS: Founded in June 2012, WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational charity. WWALS advocates for conservation and stewardship of the surface waters and groundwater of the Suwannee River Basin and Estuary, in south Georgia and north Florida, among them the Withlacoochee, Willacoochee, Alapaha, Little, Santa Fe, and Suwannee River watersheds, through education, awareness, environmental monitoring, and citizen activities. Since December 2016, John S. Quarterman is the Suwannee Riverkeeper®, which is a staff position and a project of WWALS as the member of Waterkeeper® Alliance for the Suwannee River Basin and Estuary.

Contact: Bobby McKenzie, 808-445-4503, chevy752001@yahoo.com

Facebook and Meetup Event: WWALS Boomerang

