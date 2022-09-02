//Arrest made for violent robbery in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 38-year-old man has been arrested for a violent robbery that took place at a Valdosta Murphy Express.

Release:

Arrested: Antwon Merritt, African American male, 38 years of age, Valdosta resident

On August 31, 2022, at approximately 10:32 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to Murphy Express, located in the 200 block of Norman Drive, after a citizen called E911 to report a possible robbery. When officers arrived on the scene, they were advised that a male, later identified as Antwon Merritt, physically assaulted the clerk and then took money from the store. The offender then ran out of the store and left in an unknown direction.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene to investigate the incident. Through evidence collected at the scene, Detectives identified Merritt as the offender. Detectives issued a be on the lookout (BOLO) for Merritt to all area law enforcement.

On September 1, 2022, at approximately 2:40 pm., an off-duty Valdosta Police Officer observed Merritt entering a store in the 1800 block of North Ashley Street. She notified on-duty officers and assisted them in taking Merritt into custody without incident.

Merritt was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on charges of robbery by force (felony) and battery (misdemeanor).

“I am proud of our officer, who was off duty, and immediately took action to ensure that this offender was apprehended. Our detectives also did a great job in investigating this case, along with getting information out on the offender so quickly.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan