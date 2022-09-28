//Arrest made for Valdosta robbery

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident was arrested after physically assaulting a citizen and stealing their wallet at a Kash Food Mart.

Release:

Arrested: Elphonso Moore, African American male, 42 years of age, Valdosta resident

On September 23, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence, after a citizen called E911 to report he was the victim of a robbery.

The victim reported to officers that he was at Kash Food Mart, at 1305 North Troup Street, when he was physically assaulted, and his wallet was stolen. Officers responded to Kash Food Mart and began to interview witnesses, along with reviewing surveillance video. Officers continued to follow up with information, and on September 25, 2022, they positively identified Elphonso Moore as the subject who had physically assaulted the victim and had stolen his wallet.

On September 26, 2022, officers obtained arrest warrants on Moore for robbery by force (felony) and battery (misdemeanor). After the arrest warrants were signed, Moore turned himself into officers at the police department. He was transported to Lowndes County Jail without incident.

“This was a great job by the initial officer, continuing to follow through on information with the case. Officers did a thorough job identifying and ensuring that the offender was arrested.”

Said Chief Leslie Manahan.