//16-year-old arrested for murder in Valdosta

VALDOSTA – A 16-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old.

ARRESTED: African American male juvenile, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident

VICTIM: Jaybrie Hampton, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive, after citizens called E911 to report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to provide first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

On September 18, 2022, detectives obtained arrest warrants for a 16-year-old juvenile for his actions that resulted in the death of Jaybrie Hampton.

On September 19, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm., Valdosta Police Officers received information that the 16-year-old offender was inside a residence in the City of Valdosta. Officers quickly responded to the residence and took him into custody without incident.

The 16-year-old was detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center on the charges of:

Malice murder-felony;

Felony murder-felony;

Aggravated assault-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and

Possession of a handgun by a person under the age of 18.

Detectives are continuing to follow up with evidence on this case and further charges are pending.

“This incident is heartbreaking and our condolences go out to the victim’s family. This senseless act of violence has affected many lives, it should have never occurred.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.