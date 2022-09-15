//15-year-old shot and killed in Valdosta

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Sunday morning shooting on Ponderosa Drive in Valdosta resulted in the death of a 15-year-old male.

Release:

On September 18, 2022, at approximately 10:34 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 1300 block of Ponderosa Drive, after citizens called E911 to report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 15-year-old male with gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to provide first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to South Georgia Medical Center. The victim succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to further investigate the incident. Through investigation, detectives determined that the victim had been involved in an altercation with another male. During the altercation, one subject retrieved a handgun and shot the victim. Detectives have identified a person of interest in the case.

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Investigations Bureau at 229-293-3145 or the crime tip line at 229-293-3091.