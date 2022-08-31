//Wiregrass renames department after supporters

Share with friends

Photo l-r: Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier, Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements, Wiregrass supporters Dr. Charles Hobby and Nancy Hobby.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass recently had a dedication ceremoncy for the newly renamed Dr. Charles and Nancy Hobby Radiology Technology Department.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College recently hosted a dedication ceremony renaming the Radiologic Technology program after long-term college supporters, Dr. Charles and Nancy Hobby. The dedication ceremony celebrated the many years of support by the Hobby’s before a crowd of family, friends, co-workers from South Georgia Medical Center, and Wiregrass Radiologic Technology students, faculty, and staff.

The newly named Dr. Charles and Nancy Hobby Radiology Technology Department is located in the new Edward and Rhonda Mark Health Sciences Building. The radiology department boasts new high-tech equipment found in hospitals. This will benefit the healthcare community in South Georgia for years to come through the instruction and hands-on skills taught by Wiregrass instructors in the new facility.

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements welcomed everyone and shared how grateful the college is for the generosity of the Hobbys. She shared, “Before officially retiring from practice Dr. Hobby served as the medical director for the Radiologic Technology Program at the college. Radiology Tech students have spent time in clinical rotations like other healthcare programs, and were supported and inspired by Dr. Hobby.”

The senior pastor of Park Avenue Church, Jimmy Townson, shared some remarks recognizing the Hobbys and their spirit of giving and opened the ceremony with an invocation. Sidney Morris, Wiregrass Foundation Trustee member, shared how Dr. Hobby has served on the Foundation Board since 2012. Morris shared, “Supporters like Dr. Hobby and Mrs. Nancy, have the vision to look beyond the present and look out for the future needs of the Radiology Technology program. The new digital technology the Radiology Tech labs are equipped with now, will one day change, and because of the generosity of the Hobby family, the Wiregrass Radiology Tech program will be poised to make those changes.”

Vernon Jackson, Floor Supervisor of Interventional Radiology at South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) and Wiregrass Radiologic Technology Program alumnus shared how Dr. Hobby has inspired and encouraged members of the Radiology Technology Department at SGMC for years.

Dr. Hobby spoke last sharing his history with the college and his love for helping others through Radiology. He thanked his former colleagues and the college and shared this inspiring quote he loves by Will Rogers, “If you want to be successful, it’s just this simple. Know what you are doing. Love what you are doing. And believe in what you are doing.”

A dedication plaque designed by the college’s Welding and Precision Machining Programs was unveiled to read a special word written by the Hobby’s. “Radiology Technology Lab in honor of the radiology technologist, past, present, and future who serve their profession with compassion, dedication, and integrity. Charles and Nancy Hobby.” Ceremony guests were invited to tour the new Dr. Charles and Nancy Hobby Radiology Technology Program and talk with students currently in the program. The Radiologic Technology Program is offered on the Valdosta campus and accepts 24 new students each Fall Semester.

Wiregrass is accepting new students for Fall Express. Fall Express classes start on September 21. Apply in person in the One-Stop Center or online at wiregrass.edu.