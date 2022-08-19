//Wiregrass President’s, Dean’s Lists released

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announcs the 2022 Summer Semester President’s List and Dean’s List.
Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Summer Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Summer Semester 2022.
The following students are on the President’s List for Summer Semester 2022 and are listed by county:
Atkinson: Melody Ledezma and Courtney Sutton
Ben Hill: Maile Angeles, Gabriel Edwards, Ashley Olivares, Aquemini Trotter, and Anna Warren
Brooks: William Exum, Austin Robinson, and Katie Wheeler
Clinch: Andrew Nelson
Coffee: Sarah Davis, Coleman Harper, Erika Mendiola, Jace Nguyen, Amelia Pearce, Enda Prado, Shealyn Sommers, Maria Thompson, and Emily Waters
Colquitt: McKenna Fletcher
Cook: Blake Harris and Logan Walden
Irwin: Laura Bracewell and Chloe Paulk
Lowndes: Jacqueline Andrews, Kenton Blanton, Wilmer Calles, Nicolle Castro Batalha De Ar, Daniel Daher, William Davis, Brenda Drew-Hoke, Laura Ellis, Kristin Gill, Zoei Gosier, Kerastin Hilton, Aileen Jones, Shawn Kelleher, Shaneka Little, Kayla McLain, Kara Preston, Kyle Taghon, Casey Taylor, Jessica Terry, Melody Thomas, Rachel Thomas, Robert Walker, Dylan White, and Ramsey Wisenbaker
Pierce: Gene Cornett
Wiregrass would like to also recognize our students who made the Dean’s List Summer Semester 2022. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Summer Semester.
The following students are on the Dean’s List for Summer Semester 2022 and are listed by county:
Atkinson: Jason Heath
Ben Hill: Savannah Alexander, Naela Davilla-Malagon, Justin Garcia, Anthony Hill, Sirranza Jenkins, and Stacie Payne
Brooks: Taylor Bruce, Ja’Karia Davis, Aaron Parker, Keyla Ramirez Morales, and Darin Reno
Coffee: Justin Dodson, Tiffani Ellis, Braden Futch, April Lott, Lagaya Sims, Brittany Stanford, and Tameika Williams
Colquitt: Christopher Brooks
Cook: Arthur Burr, James McFadden, Savannah Owen, Lacey Robinson, Rodney Smith, and Kathleen Stone
Irwin: Allyson Arowood Katlyn Sulatycki
Jeff Davis: Gracie Morris and Lanie Scott
Lowndes: Brandy Ambrose, Maya Baker, Michael Bradley, Rene Bundrage, Keith Coates, Krystal Conley, Shanay Cromwell, Jailyn Madden, Mikala Mapp, Kaelyn McNeill, Haley Miller, Matthew Settle, Charles Smith, Megan Smith, Amy Thomas, Felicia Thomas, and Nicholas Towner
Out of State: Alyssa Gittins
Telfair: William Register