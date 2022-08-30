//Wild Adventures great pumpkin takeover

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Fall takes over at Wild Adventures for the second annual Great Pumpkin LumiNights and the Pumpkin Spice Festival.

It’s the great pumpkin takeover at Wild Adventures Theme Park’s second annual Great Pumpkin LumiNights, select nights September 23 – October 30, 2022. Paired with America’s biggest Pumpkin Spice Festival, Fall at the park is spicier by day and glowing even brighter by night.

Wild Adventures Theme Park’s second annual Great Pumpkin LumiNights is the best place for families to make unforgettable Fall memories.

“Fall at Wild Adventures is a magical time, and we are bringing more spice and more glow” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “The air is crisp, the smell of pumpkin spice is in the air and everyone is excited about heading into the holiday season. With Great Pumpkin LumiNights and the Pumpkin Spice Festival, Wild Adventures is the best place for families to make unforgettable Fall memories.”

Wild Adventures Theme Park’s second annual Great Pumpkin LumiNights giraffe jack-o-lantern.

Hundreds of glowing pumpkins transform the park into a jungle of jack-o-lanterns, and Wild Adventures is adding a brand-new crop of shimmering sunflowers along Water’s Edge for the event. The 25 towering sunflowers join the park’s safari of glowing pumpkin sculptures like a grinning gator, a colossal-sized spider and a giraffe that stands over one story tall. During the day, families can explore not-so-spooky surprises, like a brand-new foam party that glows at night.

Wild Adventures Theme Park’s second annual Great Pumpkin LumiNights features bats and other glowing pumpkins that transforms the park into a jungle of jack-o-lanterns

“It’s the largest pumpkin foam party in Georgia to enjoy by day and at night,” said Cindy Romero, Attractions Director. “Guests can burst through clouds of bubble foam during the day and then marvel as the foam glows-in-the-dark at night.”

In addition to the larger-than-life pumpkin sculptures throughout the park, Wild Adventures’ Great Pumpkin LumiNights features trick-or-treating for kids, Mr. Bones Glow Maze, Mayor Gourdan’s Pumpkin Bobbin’ Contest, Wizard Extraordinaire Ray Adams, percussion stars The Glow Bros, juggler Jason Pipitone and the popular Light Up the Night Glow Parade and Dance Party with DJ Beats & Treats.

Wild Adventures’ Great Pumpkin LumiNights features percussion stars The Glow Bros.

The event is doubling in size this year, with even more activities and entertainment than before. Enjoy live music at the new Water’s Edge Brews & Bites and relax with a wine slushy or a fall beer from a selection featuring local brewery Georgia Beer Company.

A real guest treat during the Great Pumpkin LumiNights is the great pumpkin carver Jim Morey. Hailing from Huntington Beach, California, Morey will demonstrate his unbelievable carving skills while guests watch. Morey specializes in carving pumpkins into the likeness of celebrities, like Robin Williams and Charles Barkley and will be at the park showing off his skills October 8 and 9.

Paired with illuminated pumpkins is the largest pumpkin spice celebration in the country. Wild Adventures’ Pumpkin Spice Festival features everyone’s favorite fall flavor, pumpkin spice. Guests can enjoy nearly 30 pumpkin spice inspired sips, bites, snacks and treats including new additions like Pumpkin Spice Maple Bacon Funnel Cake, Pumpkin Spice Pretzels, Pumpkin Spice Coke, and many others.

Wild Adventures’ Pumpkin Spice Festival features nearly 30 pumpkin spice inspired sips, bites, snacks and treats.

“Our pumpkin spice treats just keep growing,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “Nothing says Fall more than strolling through the park with a pumpkin spice treat in hand as you discover illuminated pumpkins and entertainment.”

Great Pumpkin LumiNights is included in park admission or with a Season Pass. 2023 Wild Adventures Season Passes will be available at the best price starting September 12, 2022. Park admission and season passes can be purchased at the park or online at WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located at the halfway point between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fl. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 40 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year and Splash Island Waterpark, named as one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure, one of the Top 10 Most Affordable Water and Theme Parks in the U.S. by AOL.com and the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.