//WGTC’s new social media specialist instructor

Photo: Elan Reaves has been named Wiregrass Tech’s first Social Media Marketing Instructor.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass announces a new instructor for the Social Media Specialist Program, giving students the chance to become technically certified.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is accepting new students for the Social Media Specialist Program for Fall Express term. Social Media Specialist is a technical certificate of credit program, and classes start on September 21. Elan Reaves has been hired as the college’s Social Media Marketing Instructor and he brings years of experience in managing social media.

“Social media is becoming a large percentage of the overall marketing in a business today. This is a unique program that Wiregrass is offering as it’s available online as well as through our Dual Enrollment program for high school students,” shared April McDuffie, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs. “We feel this program will help our local business and industry be able to successfully market their business in the ever-changing world of social media.”

This program integrates marketing and communication through social media outlets. “I am excited to be part of the Wiregrass team and look forward to working with both online and on-campus students as well as Dual Enrollment students,” shared Reaves. “My goal is for the students to understand the world of social media and the impact it can have on a business or industry.”

Registration for Fall Semester Express Term begins September 6 and classes start on September 21. Apply in person in the One-Stop Center or online at wiregrass.edu.