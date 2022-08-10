//WGTC students receive nursing pins

Share with friends

Photo: Front row from front to back: Shelly Peacock, Heidi White, Brittany Jennings, Ciera Davis, Elizabeth Pascual, Elizabeth Shields, Megan Turnage, Morgan West, Melissa Wood, Kristionna Mitchell, Jennifer Blair, and Angie Pleasant. Back row: Cameron Hope, Erin Lightfoot, Lindsey Herring, Victor Gonzalez, Bethany Phillips, Sharyshma Anderson, Autresa Walker, Stephanie Moss, and Olyvia Rowe.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science Nursing students were honored with a pinning ceremony.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students received their nursing pins during a recent ceremony. The nurse’s pin is part of the nurse’s uniform and is symbolic of a badge of office and achievement, and a great honor to receive. The ASN graduates participated in the commencement ceremony held at the UGA Conference Center in Tifton in July.

Students receiving their pins include Shelly Peacock of Cook County, Heidi White of Clinch County, Brittany Jennings of Lowndes County, Ciera Davis of Lowndes County, Elizabeth Pascual of Lowndes County, Elizabeth Shields of Lowndes County, Megan Turnage of Lowndes County, Morgan West of Lowndes County, Melissa Wood of Coffee County, Kristionna Mitchell of Lowndes County, Jennifer Blair of Lanier County, Angie Pleasant of Lowndes County, Cameron Hope of Lowndes County, Erin Lightfoot of Lowndes County, Lindsey Herring of Lowndes County, Victor Gonzalez of Lowndes County, Bethany Phillips of Lowndes County, Sharyshma Anderson of Lowndes County, Autresa Walker of Lowndes County, Stephanie Moss of Lowndes County, and Olyvia Rowe of Lowndes County.

Special awards were also given out during the pinning ceremony. Students receiving awards include Morgan West and Erin Lightfoot, Leadership Award; Megan Turnage, Clinical Excellence; Elizabeth Shields, SGMC Dedication Award; and Shelly Peacock, The Nightingale Award. Dr. Charlene Blache with Southern Pediatric Clinic of Valdosta was the guest speaker.

At the close of the pinning ceremony, the nursing instructors recognized Dr. Darlene Ridley, RN, MSN, CNE Director of Nursing, who retired at the end of July. Ridley has taught at the college since the RN program began in January of 2014. The program has been consistently been recognized as the number one program in the state. In June, NursingProcess.org announced the program ranked number one in the state of Georgia for 2022. This was the eighth RN class since the program began in 2014 and the first graduation with students from the new Transitions to Nursing program (LPN to RN Bridge). Beginning with the Fall Semester 2023 entry, paramedics can apply to the Transitions in Nursing program.

President DeAnnia Clements recently announced that the college has been approved to expand the number of students accepted into the RN program. The number of students accepted into the ASN program will increase from 40 to 50 students, and the Bridge program has expanded from 20 to 30 students. Fall Semester starts on August 16. New students will be accepted for Fall Express and Spring Semesters starting September 6. Fall Express classes will start on September 21. To learn more about programs at Wiregrass visit www.Wiregrass.edu