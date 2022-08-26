//Vikings host Jaguars with 8th grade band night

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Vikings will host the Gadsden Jaguars at Friday’s game with pre-game honors and 8th grade band night.

On Friday August 26, our Vikings will host the Gadsden County High School Jaguars from Havana, FL in a non-region game. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.

During pre-game we will be honoring our girls’ state championship in track and our boys’ national 4×100 championship. This ceremony will begin at 7:30 pm.

It is also 8th grade band night. All 8th grade band students will perform pregame and sit with our Georgia Bridgemen.

Both season and individual game tickets are on sale for this game at the ticket office. Ticket office hours are Monday thru Thursday from 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am till 1:00 pm. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.