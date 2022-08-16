//Vikings 2022 football season begins

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The Lowndes Vikings are back with the 2022 football regular season with a two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic.

Lowndes Viking Football is back! The 2022 football regular season begins Saturday, August 20 on Joe Wilson Field. Martin Stadium will be host to the two-game Georgia Florida Football Classic. Both Colquitt County and Lowndes will host Florida teams.

Following a 5:00 pm game where Colquitt County plays Deerfield Beach (FL), our Vikings will host American Heritage High School from Plantation, FL. American Heritage is ranked in the top 20 of the MaxPreps preseason rankings.

Tickets for this game are not included in the Viking season ticket package. They are $15 each and include admission to both games. All seating is general admission. Lowndes and Deerfield Beach seating will be in the West stands (closest to I-75) and Colquitt and American Heritage seating will be in the East stands (closest to Norman Drive). Tickets are currently on sale and may be purchased from the athletic ticket office. They will also be available at the gate on the day of the game. Ticket booths and stadium gates will open at 4:00 pm.

Season tickets are also still on sale. Season ticket packages include the remaining six (6) regular season home games. These are reserve seats packages and seats are available on both sides of the stadium. Season ticket packages can be purchased from the athletic ticket office. In keeping with GHSA policies all fans, except babies in arms, must have a ticket to all events.

The athletic ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm and Friday 9:00 am till 1:00 pm.